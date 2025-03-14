Stylianides: Cruises are a key pillar of the Greek tourism industry and economy

The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, participated in the 4th European Summit 2025 of CLIA (Cruise Lines International Association), taking place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, to ensure a more sustainable, safe and quality cruise product.

Stylianides took part in the high-level panel of speakers on the issue of the investments required to ensure sustainable development and in particular the cruise industry.

The Minister highlighted the importance and contribution of cruising to the tourism industry and the country’s economy. As he stated, “cruising is an integral part of our tourism product. We want cruising in Greece and we seek to upgrade its quality.”

Regarding the cooperation between our country and cruise operators, Stylianides made it clear that it will remain ongoing and substantial, pointing out that strengthening cooperation and communication is the key to exploiting new opportunities and sustainable development.

“We are open to dialogue and joint actions. We constructively support any kind of initiative that invests in projects that will accelerate the transition to a greener and more sustainable future, always presenting realistic proposals,” he said.

He also referred to the need to adopt a unified strategy for the decarbonization of shipping in terms of upgrading port infrastructure and enhancing its safety, noting that “the green transition in shipping is not an easy task.⁠ It is a ‘marathon’ and not a 100-meter race. Port infrastructure goes hand in hand with the green transition. The decarbonization of shipping cannot be achieved in isolation. Therefore, our efforts are focused not only on supporting alternative fuels and new propulsion technologies, but also on improving port infrastructure, ensuring that Greek ports can provide shore-side power supply (OPS) and facilitate greener operations.”

Regarding the required funding for the green transition, he noted that the discussion has begun at EU level and financial instruments are being designed. At the same time, Greece has secured and will make extensive investments in grid interconnection projects and projects related to electricity infrastructure. “We are currently focusing on the Dodecanese and the Cyclades, which are top cruise destinations,” explained Stylianides.

On the sidelines of his participation in the CLIA Summit, the Minister met with CEOs from the cruise industry, during which he stressed the importance of the sector for Greece’s tourism product, presenting data that highlights the cruise market in the country.

Stylianides referred in particular to the issues concerning Santorini after the earthquake, noting that the island can operate as a tourist destination this summer as well, under specific conditions related to the safety of visitors and residents.