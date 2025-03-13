Mendoni: The Greek Red List, a valuable tool for the protection of Cultural Heritage

The official presentation of the Greek Red List, a new important tool for the protection of cultural heritage from illicit trafficking, took place at the Acropolis Museum Amphitheater, in the presence of the Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni.

Τhe ICOM Red List is an internationally-recognised tool that helps authorities, such as the police and customs officials, to identify and protect cultural goods at risk of illicit trafficking.

In her speech, Mendoni pointed out, among other things: “The illicit trafficking of antiquities and other cultural goods continues to constitute a widespread form of threat to cultural goods, both in times of peace and in times of armed conflict.

The illicit trafficking of cultural goods is not simply a form of criminal activity. It is a complex and well-networked operation of global organised crime, which is also directly linked to terrorism.

It is a crime with multiple consequences and ramifications, which manages to resist coordinated international efforts.

To tackle it requires means and resources, both material and human. It requires international cooperation and the exchange of information, experience and good practices.

Our country, in order to address this phenomenon, has a strong political will, while it has developed a multidimensional and dynamic policy for the effective protection of its cultural heritage….

Greece is at the forefront, through these initiatives and actions, in shaping international policy for the prevention and fight against the illicit trafficking of cultural goods.

We have a systematic presence with positions and proposals in international fora. We develop know-how, contribute to the formation of good practices and the creation of synergies, which aim to prevent and address the problem.

The policies and initiatives of the Ministry of Culture open new avenues of cooperation and, above all, guarantee practices that are gradually adopted by an ever-increasing number of countries around the world….

As of today, our country has another valuable tool for achieving our goal: the Greek Red List.”