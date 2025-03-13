Metlen in Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets and S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

Metlen Energy & Metals announced that it has been included for the third consecutive year in the prestigious Dow Jones Best-in-Class Emerging Markets Sustainability Index and the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025.

This recognition is based on the results of S&P Global’s annual assessment of over 13,000 companies worldwide, evaluating a broad range of economic, environmental, and social criteria aligned with the expectations of sustainability-focused investors.

In the 2024 assessment, Metlen improved its overall performance for the fifth consecutive year, maintaining its position in the top 6% of companies globally with the highest ESG performance in its sector.

As a result, Metlen was among only 780 companies worldwide – and the only Greece-based company – selected for inclusion in the Sustainability Yearbook 2025. This achievement underscores the company’s continuous progress in sustainable development practices, meeting the strict criteria of the Dow Jones sustainability indices.

Dimitrios Papadopoulos, Executive Board Member and Chief Corporate Governance & Sustainability Officer of Metlen, stated: “This recognition validates our Sustainable Development Strategy and reflects the collective efforts of our people, both in our production units and at the corporate level.

Our goal is to drive business and economic growth responsibly – toward our employees, the natural environment, society, and the markets in which we operate – while generating and distributing value to our shareholders and broader stakeholder groups.”

Complementing these accomplishments, Metlen secured three more significant ESG distinctions in 2024:

Recognition as an industry ‘Leader’ for the second consecutive year in the MSCI ESG Ratings.

Ranking in the top 8% of energy sector companies with the lowest ESG risk, according to Sustainalytics’ rigorous ESG risk assessment.

Achieving first place in the Multiline Utilities sector of the ESG Rating Group by the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG).

These distinctions highlight the Company’s consistent commitment to sustainable development and the implementation of responsible business practices.