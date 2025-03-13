Four Greek companies participate in the 1st B Corp Summit – Commited to Sustainable Development and Social Responsibility

The 1st B Corp Summit in Greece aims to highlight the importance of sustainable entrepreneurship through strengthening the cooperation of B Corp certified companies and promoting the implementation of socially responsible and environmentally sustainable practices in the Greek market.

The 1st B Corp Summit is attended by four B Corp certified companies in Greece – Danone, APIVITA, Plan(e)t Foods and Polypan. This initiative stresses the need for a new business culture, where companies are not evaluated only based on their financial performance, but also on their positive impact on society and the environment.

The continuous progress of Greek businesses in the field of sustainability is evident and encouraging. Many businesses are adopting strategies to reduce energy consumption, recycle, use renewable energy sources, as well as promote responsible and sustainable production processes. These initiatives enhance not only environmental protection, but also consumer confidence in companies and their products. Furthermore, supporting the green economy and promoting social responsibility are key elements of the strategy of companies wishing to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

A company that receives B Corp certification is evaluated based on strict criteria for its social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. This certification recognizes the company’s efforts to operate responsibly and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable future for society and the planet. Businesses that meet the required criteria do not only pursue profitability, but also promote social and environmental well-being through their practices.