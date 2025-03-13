Greek company STIRIXIS designed the best public space in the world and the best offices in Europe

STIRIXIS Group, the Greek design and consulting company that designs and builds properties around the world, won two top awards at the International Property Awards in London, the world’s most recognized awards program for all kinds of the real estate industry.

Specifically, it was awarded:

The Best Public Service Design in the World Award for the Qassim University Auditorium in Saudi Arabia.

The Best Office Interior in Europe Award for the Coca-Cola HBC offices in Zug, Switzerland.

STIRIXIS Group is a multi-dimensional design and consulting firm, with more than 850 projects under its management, in 29 countries, which approaches architectural design systematically, with a strategic analysis of the needs and objectives of the organization implementing each project.

Its mission is to ensure optimal performance, sustainability, flexibility for future adaptations of buildings and, ultimately, the creation of real value for clients and the real well-being of users and the organization itself.

STIRIXIS Group President and CEO, Alex Athanassoulas, stated:

“These awards represent much more than design excellence for us. They confirm our commitment to strategic solutions that create significant value for our clients.

At STIRIXIS Group, we are truly Transformational Architects. Every space we design is a tool – a catalyst for true prosperity. We pride ourselves on transforming our clients’ vision into projects that stand out globally.

I would like to thank both the exceptional family of professionals at STIRIXIS Group and the clients and their teams on these projects. Their continued trust and our excellent collaboration are a guarantee of many more successes.”