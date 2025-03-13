Kikilias: Artificial intelligence boosting citizen security

“The utilization of new technologies and artificial intelligence was one of the primary goals that we have set in the ministry from the beginning,” Minister of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection, Vasilis Kikilias, underlined at the event for the signing of the procurement contract for the National Crisis Management System and National Database.

This is a sub-project that is part of the Integrated Risk Management and Prevention Information System, totaling 72.3 million euros, “the most important project of the AEGIS program,” according to the announcement.

The project is placed in the core of the digital infrastructure regarding the management and prevention of natural disasters. By creating an updated information system, based on advanced technologies and AI, all Civil Protection agencies will have access to high-quality and accurate information as well as data for decision-making, the organization of available resources and the optimal management of all incidents. In this way, there will be immediate information and timely coordination in the field and the optimal response to emergency situations will be ensured.

“This is the most important part of artificial intelligence and digitalization and enables Civil Protection and the ministry to move into the next era,” Kikilias said, noting that “the use of new technologies, artificial intelligence and algorithms is the most important initiative within the framework of AEGIS program which “will decisively strengthen the capabilities of our service agents operating in the field: Firefighters, Civil Protection, Police, Coast Guard officers, Armed Forces, Foresters, and all those who decide in a split second and try to save lives.”