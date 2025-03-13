NKUA: TikTok Addiction Scale-Six topics under analysis

For the first time, internationally, a scale has been created to measure TikTok addiction. I

t is the so-called TikTok Addiction Scale, which is the first scale internationally that focuses exclusively on the use of TikTok, as the various scales that have been developed so far refer either to social media in general or exclusively to Facebook or Instagram.

It was part of the research study by Assistant Professor Petros Galanis, PhD candidate Aglaia Katsiroumba (nursing specialist, MSc), Νational and Kapodistrian University Teaching and Research Staff Olympia Konstantakopoulou and postdoctoral candidate Ioannis Moussoglou (nursing specialist, MSc, PhD).

The “TikTok Addiction Scale” is an assessment tool that measures problematic TikTok use among users.

Clinical Use

According to the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA), the TikTok Addiction Scale is highly reliable and valid, while it is simple and easy to complete, thus enabling researchers to use it in their studies investigating TikTok use. In addition, the TikTok Addiction Scale can also be used clinically for the early identification of individuals at high risk of TikTok addiction, so that they can seek appropriate health care in a timely manner.

TikTok in Greece

The National University of Athens reported that there are more than 3.5 million TikTok users in Greece, with 33% of users being under the age of 25. Furthermore, TikTok users in Greece use the platform several hours daily, and more specifically, 42% use it for 2-4 hours, while 38% use it for at least 4 hours.

“Imperative need”

According to the National Academy of Sciences of Greece, the creation of a scale exclusively for measuring problematic TikTok use becomes an “imperative need”, as TikTok differs from other social media both in terms of how it operates and in terms of how it can lead to problematic use. The possibility of banning the use of TikTok, especially among children and adolescents, has already been discussed in several countries, as recent studies have shown that it can even affect the cognitive functions of users. It is therefore clear that reliable and valid measurement of problematic TikTok use is crucial to identifying high-risk users who are addicted to TikTok.

The six dimensions of addiction

In summary, it is reported that the TikTok Addiction Scale measures the six dimensions of addiction, namely salience, mood modification, tolerance, withdrawal symptoms, conflict, and relapse. The TikTok Addiction Scale consists of 15 questions and takes approximately 3-4 minutes to complete.