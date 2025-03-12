Greek shipowners “build” 602 ships in Asian shipyards 

The number of commercial ocean-going ships under construction by Greek interests currently stands at 602.

Greek shipowners continue their investment “rally”, building modern, quality ships in Asian shipyards. Mainly in Chinese yards, where 404 of them, or 67%, are being “built”.

According to data from Xclusiv Shipbrokers, Greek shipowners are currently building 288 tankers. This translates into one in four tankers under construction worldwide.

They are also developing momentum in the bulk carrier sector, as there are ongoing contracts for 168 dry bulk carriers. The share of Greek shipowners in this sector amounts to 12%.

In LNG carriers, 48 ships are currently being built on behalf of Greek interests, holding a 14% share in the global market. This is despite the fact that Qatar has a very large shipbuilding program underway, in order to serve the needs of the LNG projects that the country is currently developing.

The shipbuilding program for LPG carriers is even larger, the number of which currently reaches 52 with a market share of 18%.

Finally, in containerships, the number of ships under construction by Greek interests reaches 46, with a market share of 6%, since this sector is dominated by liner shipping companies (MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, COSCO) and not by independent companies, such as the Greek ones.