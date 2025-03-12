Dust + Cream: New investments for the 2025-2026 period and expansion plans

The company’s management is seeking the further development of CREAM TEAM, which manages the Dust + Cream chain in the cosmetics sector, in Greece and abroad.

As stated by the president and CEO Leandros Karakatsanis, a four-year investment program of 4.093 million euros for the renovation of stores in the Greek market, the modernization of the production process, as well as the expansion of the company in the Cypriot market was completed in 2024.

New investments are being launched for the period 2025-2026, amounting to approximately 4.5 million euros, which include, among others, the energy upgrade of building facilities, the purchase of new laboratory equipment for the chemical plant, the upgrading of logistics infrastructure, renovations of central services offices, investments in machinery and production lines, digital investments, Cloud infrastructure, production automation systems, etc.

A part of the investments will be covered through the Smart Manufacturing program for the upgrade of mechanical equipment, while other financial tools are being considered, with the Recovery Fund as the main pillar.

Store network and expansion plans

The Cream Team company was founded in Thessaloniki in 2000. The first Dust + Cream store opened in Kalamata in 2012 using the franchise method. Today the company has a network of 87 stores in Greece and Cyprus, of which 53 are franchises and 29 are corporate stores in Greece and 5 in Cyprus as well as 2 eshops in the respective markets. According to Karakatsanis, the company is exploring the future expansion of the physical store network through a master franchise model in Balkan countries.

Entering new market channels is a priority

However, priority is given on entering new market channels with emphasis on wholesale. In this context, the creation of another product line with another brand is underway, while in the PL (Private Label) category it collaborates with supermarket chains for the development of private label products. At the same time, the company has a presence at Makedonia Airport, while it is in discussions to create a point of sale at Athens International Airport but also at regional airports.

Cream Team’s market share in specialized beauty shops reaches 10% and 3% in the entire market. The management’s goal, according to Karakatsanis, remains the further strengthening of production capacity, which will be achieved with the completion of investments.