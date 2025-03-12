Luxury real estate market: Greece is an investment hotspot

Demand for luxury homes from foreign investors is constantly increasing, making Greece one of the top real estate investment destinations.

As noted by Corina Saias, general manager of Premier Realty Greece, the country ranks in the top ten worldwide in terms of projected net inflows in the number of millionaires for 2024, according to data from Net World Wealth. The United Arab Emirates occupies the first place, followed by the United States of America, while Greece ranks eighth. Residential real estate dominates the market, with the projected volume reaching 1.34 trillion dollars in 2025, based on data from Statista. The factor that enhances the attractiveness of Greece is its competitive prices compared to other luxury markets, such as the French and Italian Rivieras.



Popular investment destinations and emerging areas

The Athens Riviera, Mykonos and Crete remain popular destinations for the purchase of luxury homes, however new areas are gaining investor interest. Evia, the second largest island in Greece, is now attracting increasing interest due to the affordable price of real estate, its natural beauty and its easy accessibility, compared to more well-known islands.

Accordingly, Lefkada is one of the new investment destinations, as it is one of the few Greek islands that are accessible by car, without the need for a ferry connection. As an emerging tourist hotspot, it presents strong potential for capital appreciation and long-term investment returns.



Why investing in the Greek luxury real estate market

As Saias pointed out, rental yields on luxury real estate in Greece are extremely competitive, as high-end villas and apartments in tourist areas achieve high rental prices. In addition, Greece combines unique locations, such as the Athens Riviera and the islands, which offer a high standard of living. She highlighted that the Greek government has adopted policies that favor investment, offering tax incentives to those who choose to invest in the real estate market.

At the same time, luxury real estate prices are steadily rising. Some privileged areas are recording annual increases that exceed 10%, while in the Athens Riviera the increase reached 8% in 2024.