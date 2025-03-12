Attica Group: Turnover up 27%

Attica Group announced a significant increase in its turnover, while for the first time the operations of the absorbed ANEK are integrated in the entire fiscal year 2024.

More specifically, the company’s turnover amounted to 747.8 million euros compared to 588.3 million euros in 2023, an increase of 27%.

After the merger, Attica Group has become one of the largest passenger – ro-ro shipping groups in the world.

EBITDA amounted to 96.3 million from 126.4 million in 2023. Including the result from hedging the risk of fuel prices, it reached 101.5 million euros from 124.4 million euros in 2023.

Consolidated profits after taxes totaled 17.5 million euros compared to 61.2 million in 2023 as they have been burdened with non-recurring expenses related to the merger and operational integration of ANEK totaling 28.2 million euros.

This was attributed to the voluntary exit program, the cost of upgrading ships, the cost of training and integration of crews and shore personnel, as well as other costs.

In addition, the Group’s operating costs were burdened by the purchase of pollutant rights, amounting to 18.9 million euros, in accordance with the European Union Emissions Trading System, which is applied for the first time from 1.1.2024.

The Board of Directors will propose to the General Meeting the distribution of a 0.07-euro per share dividend from the profits of fiscal year 2024 and from profits of previous fiscal years of the parent company.