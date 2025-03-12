HDBI’s contribution to economic activity amounts to 3.8 billion euros

The ecosystem of the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI) contributed to total economic activity of 3.8 billion euros during the period 2020-2024.

Every one euro invested contributes to a total economic activity of 23.21 euros, while in terms of employment, at least 50,000 jobs were directly and indirectly maintained in the ecosystem’s value chain.

The above was the conclusion of a study assessing the economic and social impact (with primary research) by Deloitte Greece, for the investments made through the portfolio of venture capital funds (Venture Capital – VC and Private Equity – PE), in which HDBI participates.

Specifically, at the end of 2024, the funds under management amounted to 2.1 billion euros, which were distributed across 10 financial programs.

As noted by the President Haris Lambropoulos and CEO Antigoni Lymberopoulou, “HDBI contributes decisively to the formation of a strong and extroverted ecosystem, supporting growth and innovation, acting as the reliable institutional co-investor and catalyst that strengthens trust and attracts international capital.”