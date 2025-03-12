Greek registry: Strong, but at a historic low

The Ministry of Μaritime Affairs and Insular Policy has been taking measures and following strategies lately to make the Greek registry more attractive.

According to the Deputy Minister, Stefanos Gikas, “the Greek registry was and remains strong. We are working with a plan to further increase the competitiveness and strength of Greek shipping.”

In fact, the Greek flag remains firmly in the top 10 registries worldwide, in terms of transport capacity. It is also one of the few that recorded an excellent quality performance according to international organizations.

However, it has been losing strength on an almost annual basis, for at least two decades. As a result, according to the annual survey of the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee in London, for ships over 1,000 gt, in 2023 it will fall for the first time in history below 500 ships (496 in total). This number was maintained in 2024, i.e. 496 ships, while in March 2025, according to the Committee’s data, it reached a new historic low, with only 480 ships under the flag.

In 2023 and then the Committee’s 2024 report showed that for the first time the Greek flag fell below 500 ships over 1,000 gt and more specifically to 496 ships.

This year a new drop was recorded, this time by 16 ships. More specifically, 480 ships are registered in the Greek registry.

There was also a slight decrease in dwt and gt, with the figures now amounting to 29,551,538 gt and 48,717,807 dwt, in contrast to the previous year’s figures which were 30,759,394 gt and 51,694,269 dwt, the Committee in London stated in the report.

In fact, the Greek registry seems to be losing strength at a time when Greek shipowners are boosting their presence in European registries.