Trade deficit exceeded 2.8 billion in January – Exports on a positive track

The deficit of the trade balance amounted to 2.809 billion euros in January 2025, from 2.589 billion euros in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 8.5%, according to data announced by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The corresponding value of deficit excluding oil products in January 2025 recorded an increase of 192.8 million euros or 9.8% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in January 2025 recorded an increase of 200.6 million euros or 10.2%, in comparison with January 2024.

Exports with a positive sign

However, 2025 entered the year positively in terms of exports. Their total value in January amounted to 4.097 billion euros, compared to 4.008 million billion euros in the same month of 2024, recording an increase of 2.2%.

The corresponding value excluding petroleum products in January 2025 increased by 266.9 million euros, i.e. 9.9%, and the corresponding value excluding petroleum products and ships increased by 271.8 million euros, i.e. 10.1%, compared to January 2024.

How imports moved

The total value of imports in January 2025 amounted to 6.906.4 billion euros in comparison with 6.598.0 billion euros in January 2024, recording an increase of 4.7%.

The corresponding value excluding oil products in January 2025 recorded an increase of 459.7 million euros or 9.9% and the corresponding value excluding oil products and ships in January 2025 recorded an increase of 472.4 million euros or 10.2%, in comparison with January 2024.