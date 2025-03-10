Global Chartering Limited and SEKAVIN sign cooperation agreement

Global Chartering Limited, a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and DryLog, and SEKAVIN have agreed to develop a strategic partnership to strengthen cooperation in the areas of marine fuel supply and supply chain.

The GCL joint venture between ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s leading vertically integrated mining companies, and DryLog, a company that manages the bulk carriers of the Peter Livanos group, have entered into a strategic partnership with SEKAVIN, a supplier and trader of marine fuels and lubricants at a global level, to strengthen the fuel supply sector, supply chain efficiency and sustainability in shipping.

The two parties, leveraging GCL’s extensive expertise across the entire shipping value chain, as well as SEKAVIN’s presence in 400 ports and its network of more than 200 suppliers, are working together to improve fuel safety, efficiency and transparency.

The two companies, as part of their collaboration, will also explore new approaches to alternative fuels in the context of the goal of reducing emissions from shipping, aligning with the broader sustainability goals of the industry.

“This collaboration reflects the natural synergies between our businesses and the growing need for integrated solutions in global shipping,” said Giannis Charamis, CEO of GCL.

On his part, Sifis Vardinogiannis, CEO of SEKAVIN, added: “Working together, we strengthen our commitment to ensuring a stable and future-proof marine fuel supply sector for the fleet and the wider industry.”

The partnership will initially focus on key strategic supply locations, with plans to expand as market demands and sustainability initiatives evolve.