4,221 Greek-owned ships “unite” the globe

The global leadership of the Greek-owned fleet, as well as the steady downward trend of the Greek flag were reflected in the data of the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee in London.

According to the annual survey, which is conducted on behalf of the Committee for ships over 1,000 gt by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the Greek-owned fleet in March 2025 broke a new record and numbered 4,221 ships, up from 4,212 a year ago, while in terms of capacity it has suffered a decrease of 1.11 million dwt (354,092,466 dwt).

Specifically, Greek companies controlled a record of 4,221 ships of various categories, with a total capacity of 354,092,466 dwt and 208,010,850 gt.

Compared to the previous year’s data, this represents an increase of nine ships and a decrease of 1,117,034 dwt and 241,738 gt.

The data does not include 456 ships of various categories ordered from shipyards, with a total capacity of 43,186,564 dwt and 27,035,837 gt.

New drop

The Committee’s 2024 report showed that for the first time the Greek flag fell below 500 ships over 1,000 gt and more specifically to 496 ships.

This year a new drop was recorded, this time by 16 ships. More specifically, 480 ships are registered in the Greek registry.

There was also a slight decrease in dwt and gt, with the figures now amounting to 29,551,538 gt and 48,717,807 dwt in contrast to the previous year’s figures which stood at 30,759,394 gt and 51,694,269 dwt, the Greek Shipping Cooperation Committee in London stated in the report.

In fact, the Greek registry seems to be losing strength at a time when Greek shipowners are enhancing their presence in European registries.

In particular, the total number of ships registered under EU flags amounts to 1,414, which corresponds to 33.5% of the total. This number has increased compared to last year’s number of 1,278 ships, which represented 30.3% of the Greek fleet.

According to the report, the Greek interests fleet is registered under approximately 29 flags.