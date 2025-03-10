Lenovo’s leading share in Greece and Cyprus – Emphasis on AI

Lenovo registered a significant share in the Greek and Cypriot market, based on IDC’s results for 2024.

Specifically, the company was ranked No. 1, with a 25.6% share in the total results, while at the same time it was at the top both in consumer products with a 26.2% share, and in commercial products aimed at the Public Sector, where it recorded a high percentage of 37.6% for another year, maintaining first place.

As emphasized by Lenovo’s CEO for Greece and Cyprus, Panagiotis Makryniotis, “for another year, Lenovo conquers the top, a distinction that reflects our steadfast commitment to innovation, excellence and – above all – the trust of our customers. This trust is our strength and the motivation that pushes us to become better every year.”

“In the new era that opens before us, with the Artificial Intelligence revolution, we remain dedicated to our mission: to pioneer, create unique experiences and design tomorrow. The journey continues, and the best is yet to come,” he added.