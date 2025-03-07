Logo Image

Frigoglass: Acquisition of Provisiona and Serlusa Refrigerantes by the end of June

Frigoglass, a leading beverage industry solutions provider, is expected to conclude the planned acquisition of the companies Provisiona Iberia, S.L. and Serlusa Refrigerantes, LDA, by the end of June 2025, subject to the fulfillment of specific conditions and necessary approvals.

According to the company, the financial, legal and tax due diligence on the acquired companies has already been satisfactorily completed and the parties are currently in the process of finalizing the necessary valuation, in accordance with Greek corporate law, and the size of the upcoming capital increase.

The company’s vision forces it to continuously push the boundaries of innovation and sustainability while its dedication to energy efficiency not only aligns with global environmental goals but also ensures that its solutions stand at the forefront of industry standards.

In addition, Frigoglass Group was recently honored with the “Technology Innovation Award” at the  BrauBeviale Trade Fair.

