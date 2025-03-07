Supermarkets: New rules for offers and discounts to protect consumers

The new Code of Conduct for discounts and offers in supermarkets has come into effect, aiming to eliminate misleading practices in the retail sector.

The Code of Conduct presents the commercial practices of discounts and offers that are considered misleading and should be avoided by retailers.

What changes in practice is that the discount in supermarkets will be based on the lowest price at which the product was offered in the last 30 days and not the price usually given by the supplier.

As regards promotional actions on multi-packs, the product should either be sold individually, so that the price can be compared directly, or the multi-pack should be available in supermarkets for a period of up to 30 days.

“The central idea is that the selling price must be lower than the cheapest actual price of the last thirty days so that an offer or a discount is true and reliable,” Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos explained.