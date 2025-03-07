Trampas (Xerox Hellas): 2025 will be another year of positive challenges for the company

Xerox Hellas presented the review of the company’s results by sector of activity for the fiscal year 2024 at the annual conference of Monobrand Representatives (Xerox Concessionaires) organized by the company.

The focus was on the exchange of views on the dynamics of Xerox Hellas with its 22 partners from the Greek territory.

The company also presented its successful practices, while market trends were discussed at the international and local level, as well as technological developments in the Information and Communications Technologies sector, with an emphasis on the challenges of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“The start of the new year finds us optimistic”

Haris Trampas, General Manager of Xerox Hellas, stated: “With great pleasure, we met for another year with our distinguished Monobrand partners. Judging from the level of the presentations, but especially from the constructive dialogue, it is clear that 2025 will be another year of positive challenges, both for Xerox Hellas and for its directly connected partners. The start of the new year finds us optimistic, while our timeless commitment to innovation and the complete satisfaction of our customers remains unchanged.”