Seanergy Maritime announces record profitability in 2024

Remaining consistent with its commitment to high capital returns to its shareholders, the company also announced the distribution of a dividend of 10 cents per share for the fourth quarter of 2024, while total dividends amount to 0.76 cents per share in the year.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the company achieved net turnover of 41.7 million dollars, compared to 39.4 million dollars for the same period in 2023, recording an increase of 6%.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 20.4 million dollars in the fourth quarter, compared to 23.9 million in the same period in 2023.

Net income and adjusted net income stood at 6.6 million dollars in the fourth quarter and 7.1 million dollars, respectively, compared to net income of 10.8 million and adjusted net income of 11.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fleet average daily cost (TCE) amounted to 23,179 dollars in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 24,920 in the same period in 2023.

For 2024, net revenue totaled 167.5 million dollars, compared to 110.2 million in 2023, up 52%.

Adjusted EBITDA was 98.4 million dollars in the fiscal year compared to 53.0 million in the same period in 2023.

Net income and adjusted net income amounted to 43.5 million dollars and 48.8 million dollars, respectively, compared to net income of 2.3 million and adjusted net income of 11.7 million in 2023.