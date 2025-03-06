Terna Energy to develop 130 MW Photovoltaic Plant In Bulgaria

Terna Energy Group is proceeding with a new significant investment in Bulgaria. The investment concerns the design, procurement and construction of a photovoltaic plant with a nominal capacity of 130 MW, in the Vratitsa area, in Burgas, Bulgaria.

As part of the strategic cooperation between TERNA ENERGY (owned by Masdar) and GEK TERNA, the implementation of the project has been undertaken by TERNA, the construction arm of GEK TERNA Group.

The project includes the installation of the photovoltaic plant, as well as all the works for its connection to the grid, including the construction of a new 33/110 kV substation.

According to the planned schedule, the photovoltaic park will be interconnected with the Bulgarian electricity grid at the end of 2026.

Through this specific investment, TERNA ENERGY strengthens its presence in Bulgaria, where it already operates two wind farms with a total installed capacity of 30 MW.