Supermarkets: Marginal price increase in February

A marginal increase of 0.6% was recorded in the prices of products in supermarkets in February 2025 compared to the corresponding month last year, as shown by a survey by the Institute for Retail Research of Consumer Goods (IELKA).

According to IELKA, which was conducted exclusively in the channel of large supermarket chains, a marginal price decrease of -0.35% was recorded in the 12-month period, compared to the previous year.

The categories with the largest price decreases

Out of the 23 categories examined, 10 recorded a decrease, 12 showed an increase and one remained unchanged. The largest decreases were recorded in pet food, detergents and cleaning products and in several categories with “refrigerated” foods (butter, eggs, cold cuts, doughs, ready meals, etc.). Fresh fruits and vegetables showed a decrease of -0.28%.

The largest price reductions were recorded in the following categories:

Pet food and supplies: -7.08%

Detergents and cleaning supplies: -5.58%

Eggs, butter, broths: -1.58%

Delicatessen: -1.34%

Disposable items, household items and party supplies: -1.20%

As IELKA pointed out, the reductions recorded are a result of both the normalization of the market after the pandemic and the reduction in producer prices for certain products.

The 5 categories with the largest price increases

On the contrary, the largest increases were recorded in the categories: