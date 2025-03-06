Union of Greek Shipowners welcomes Clean Industrial Deal

The EU’s intention to include shipping in the framework of the “clean industrial deal”, with the aim of increasing its competitiveness, is welcomed by the Union of Greek Shipowners in a post on the internet.

“Greek and European shipping are leading the way in reducing emissions, but success depends on global convergence, investments and fuel availability,” it said, while pointing out that shipping needs to be fully integrated into all the initiatives of the climate agreement, for adequate financing in the field of alternative fuels and infrastructure.

Regulatory safety and economic incentives are crucial to bridging the cost gap between conventional and alternative fuels, the Union stressed, calling on the European Union to promote global solutions within the IMO framework, avoiding regional measures that distort competitiveness.

It also added that the Union remains committed to working with EU institutions to ensure a competitive and sustainable shipping industry.