Greek listed companies distributing 364 million euro dividends

Investors may be focused on the successive announcements of listed companies regarding profitability and the distribution of dividends, but there are at least three companies on the Athens Stock Exchange that are “sending shareholders to the… cash register”, in order to share an amount exceeding 364 million euros.

Starting with the case of Ellaktor, the management has decided to return to shareholders the amount of 0.85 euros/share, which translates into a total of 295.9 million euros.

This is a move that follows last year’s bonus of 0.50 euros/share. The cut-off of the relevant right is scheduled for March 24, while the payment of the money will begin on the meeting to be held on March 28.

The two consecutive capital returns (0.85 euros this year and 0.50 euros last year) stem from the recent asset sales, such as AKTOR, Anemos, Helector and Smart Park.

Jumbo’s management has called an extraordinary General Meeting for March 19 in order to approve the distribution of an extraordinary dividend of 0.47 euros/share, or 63.4 million euros. The cut-off of the right and the payment of the amount will follow on March 24 and 31, respectively.

It is highly likely, in fact, that the listed company will offer a new dividend in 2025, as the management proceeded with the payment of an extraordinary dividend of 0.6 euros and a remaining dividend of 1.0 euros in 2024.

Ideal Holdings proceeds with the return of capital of 0.10 euros/share to shareholders, as a result of last year’s sale of Astir Vitogiannis for a corporate value of 136 million euros.

This is an amount of 4.8 million euros, with the ex-rights set for next Friday (7/3) and the corresponding payment to follow on March 14.

As with Jumbo, it is not ruled out that the management (despite the acquisition of Barba-Stathis) will implement a second distribution within the current year, especially after yesterday’s deal with Oak Hill.

Dividend payments in March