Κastelli -The most modern airport in the Mediterranean 

The new airport in Kastelli, Crete, is expected to be ready in 2027 and is set to be the most modern airport in the Mediterranean.

The design of the airport provides for the protection of cultural treasures that were found during the works.

The works are being carried out by TERNA on behalf of the GEK-TERNA-GMR scheme, which has undertaken the concession project for the operation and maintenance of the new airport. After the completion of the works, it will take a period of several months to transfer the operation from the current “Nikos Kazantzakis” airport in Heraklion. It is scheduled to start operating in 2027.

The new airport in Kastelli will extend over 6,030 stremmas, while the runway length will be 3,200 m. and the runway width will be 45 meters. It will be able to accommodate transatlantic flights and its central location is estimated to transform it into an international air transport hub.

The updated contract

According to the updated contract, the new terminal will be 93,572 sq m, almost 32% larger than originally planned. Based on the plan, the airport will be able to serve 10 million passengers annually by 2030. In 25 years, the Kastelli Airport will be able to accommodate 14 million visitors.

The design provides for 8 aircraft parking spaces with bellows. The projects that have been completed include earthworks, while flood control, rainwater drainage works, etc. are very advanced. The new Kastelli airport will have a commercial area of 443,000 sq m, and an additional area for future use of 282,000 sq m is planned.