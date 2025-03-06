METLEN reinforces its leadership in Chile’s RES market

METLEN Energy & Metals announced that it continues to strengthen its position in Chile’s renewable energy sector with the successful signing of three new storage EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) agreements, marking a significant step toward advancing renewable energy in Latin America.

More specifically, METLEN has signed and executed three individual EPC agreements in the beginning of 2025 that encompass the implementation of a total 190,5MWp of Solar energy capacity and more than 2,500MWh of Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) capacity. All projects are set to be delivered no later than the first quarter of 2026.

These partnerships reflect METLEN’s reputation as a trusted EPC contractor in the region, while also showcasing the company’s capabilities in delivering integrated energy solutions for solar power and advanced storage technologies.

Beyond these strategic partnerships, METLEN is also driving its own investment with the Mesembria project, a 1,607MWh battery storage system set for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, further reinforcing its commitment to energy innovation and sustainability in Chile.

The projects will play a vital role in meeting Chile’s energy transition goals, driving METLEN at the forefront of the renewable energy sector in the country with almost 30% of the storage market share.