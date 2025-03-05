Kefalogianni: Greece has been established as a resilient destination-2025 will be an “exceptionally good year”

The Tourism Ministry’s strategy is focused on establishing Greece as a sustainable destination, Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni stated in the international tourism exhibition ITB in Berlin.

Kefalogianni estimated that 2025 will be an “extremely good year” for tourism. She also underlined that sustainability is the most important factor of the ministry’s strategy for the future.

“Greece is a destination with a reputation, prestige and maturity. The messages from the tourism market for 2025 are very positive and optimistic, but the most important thing is that the big players in the tourism market do not see Greece as a tourist destination only for next year, but want to invest in Greece in the long term,” she said.

The minister also referred to the challenges of the sector, such as the extension of the tourist season, the promotion of new destinations and experiences in Greece and the sustainability of Greece as a tourist destination.

Our strategy is to make Greece a sustainable and resilient destination

“We have the support of all partners in the tourism market,” Kefalogianni noted and expressed her belief that 2025, which she estimated will be an exceptionally good year, “will be another step towards our strategy for making Greece a sustainable, resilient, competitive destination that delivers the maximum for the Greek economy and Greek society.”

Kefalogianni stressed that the Greek government’s planning “has to do precisely with how we will render tourism sustainable so that it can support local economies and societies as well as the national economy, while preserving the country’s natural and cultural wealth.”

Tourism vulnerable to geopolitical developments

Responding to a question regarding the impact of geopolitical developments on tourism, Kefalogianni acknowledged that tourism is a sector vulnerable and sensitive to geopolitical developments, but stressed at the same time that Greece has proven that it responds with absolute adequacy and effectiveness to all crises as it has established itself as a resilient destination, competitive and safe for its visitors.

“This is the message we want to maintain for the coming year, but also for the years to come, along with the great challenge of sustainability,” she said, expressing the hope that the geopolitical situation will lead to solutions that will bring peace and allow some of the markets that have been affected in recent years to recover.

Kefalogianni also said that the ministry is promoting new trends for tourism related to nature, wellness, diving, and mountaineering, among others.