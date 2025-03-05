GEK Terna is about to undertake projects worth 3.5 billion euros

Contracts for projects with a total budget of around 3.5 billion are expected to be signed by GEK Terna in the coming period, after having won the relevant tenders that have preceded them.

The largest of these concerns the concession contract for the construction and operation of the largest section of the Northern Road Axis of Crete (BOAK) Chania-Heraklion, 157.5 km long, with 2 options, Kissamos-Chania and the junction of the road connection of BOAK with Chania Airport.

The project’s budget amounts to 2.057 billion euros and as it is financed by the Recovery Fund (200 million), the signing of the contract, so that it can start, is considered extremely urgent.

In addition to BOAK, GEK Terna has been selected as the contractor for two of the projects to restore the damage from the 2023 floods in Thessaly, with a total value of 518.415 million euros.

It is also the contractor for the construction of the new railway line in the Nea Karvali-Toxotes section (i.e. the port of Kavala to the Xanthi area), with an initial tender budget of 193.2 million euros. There is no estimate as to when the relevant contract will be signed, as an appeal has been filed with the Council of State regarding the design of the railway project.

Furthermore, the Group has given the best offer for two waste management projects in Central Macedonia. The first with a budget of 241.881 million (including options and VAT), is a public project.

The second, with an estimated value of 202 million euros, will be implemented as a PPP.

GEK Terna is also a contractor in two irrigation projects with a total budget of 220.5 million euros.

The financial agreement for the Egnatia Motorway concession contract is also pending, as is the signing of the contract for the project to create broadband connections in areas where there is no commercial interest (UFBB).

Based on the most recently published data of GEK Terna (end of September 2024), the backlog of projects, including contracts to be signed and projects involving own investments, stood at 5 billion euros.