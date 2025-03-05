Tourism: Three strategic investments of 1.2 billion euros

The Interministerial Committee for Strategic Investments has approved three strategic investments in the tourism sector, with a total budget of 1.22 billion euros.

In particular:

The strategic investment of Hydra Rock Properties Sole Proprietorship S.A., with a budget of 474 million euros, includes the creation of an emblematic – sustainable tourist resort of high standards in the Ermionida area.

The strategic investment of GH Hotel, with a budget of 224 million euros, aims at the development of a luxury tourist eco-resort and luxury holiday homes on Megalonisos in the island complex of Petalia, Evia.

The strategic investment of Astakos Terminal International Trade and Services S.A., with a budget of 524 million euros, concerns the conversion of the port of Platygiali in the Astakos region of Aitoloakarnania into a tourist port for mega yachts, development of commercial uses and provision of high-standard tourism and leisure services.