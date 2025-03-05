ThPA: Security inspection at the port of Thessaloniki 

Τhe Port Authority of Thessaloniki S.A. was inspected by a team from the Directorate-General for Mobility and Transport of the European Commission (DG MOVE), from February 18 to February 21, for the implementation of security measures and procedures in the port of Thessaloniki, in accordance with the International ISPS Code for the security of ships and port facilities.

The nine-member team, consisting of European inspectors highly trained in the security of port facilities and ports, in the presence of the director and executives of the Directorate for the Verification of Safety and Security Management of Ships and Port Facilities (DEDAPLE) of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, conducted a thorough inspection of the equipment and the security measures and procedures applied in the port facility and the wider area of the commercial port of Thessaloniki.

The results of the inspection were presented by the head of the team as quite satisfactory and showed that the ThPA S.A. applies best practices at the European level, having adapted to a high degree to the security requirements by highly trained security personnel, in combination with the high-level central administrative support of the competent Directorate (DEDAPLE) of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy.

“The results of the security inspection confirm the continuous and practical effort of the ThPA S.A. for a model operation of the port of Thessaloniki at an international level, in terms of providing quality port services with high levels of safety & security,” the CEO of the ThPA S.A., Dr. Ioannis Tsaras, commented.