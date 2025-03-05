Greece upgrades its ‘quality policy’ 

Greece is upgrading its “quality policy” with new standardization (ISO standards), accreditation and metrology in order to harmonize it with the European Union regulations.

The reform of the national quality policy to improve the economy and the safety of citizens is included among the milestones that must be implemented in order to receive the sixth tranche from the Recovery and Resilience Fund, as it is a long-standing and major issue for the country.

However, on the occasion of the Recovery Fund, the procedures will be accelerated. Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos has already given the relevant instructions to the competent directorates, which, under the supervision of the General Secretariat of Industry, will proceed with the preparation of a relevant bill.

The redesign of quality policy in Greece is a prerequisite for improving competitiveness and citizen safety, but also an obligation under the European Regulation (765/2008) for the operation of a National Accreditation System per Member State, as well as the provision of international and European organizations (ISO, IEC, CEN, CENELEC) for representation by a National Standardization System per State.

Quality infrastructures (QI) constitute the set of institutions, policies and services that ensure that products, services and processes comply with defined standards and regulations.

Therefore, they are vital for consumer safety, enhancing business competitiveness and facilitating trade.

Quality in public and private services and products is crucial for maintaining public trust, enhancing business competitiveness and attracting investment.

The reform being promoted aims to reorganize the national quality system, by strengthening the competent bodies, establishing a new governance mechanism for quality policies and adopting a digital registry of certifications and audits.