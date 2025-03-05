Success story in submarine interconnections worldwide

The history of cable-laying ships began at the end of the 19th century, when the “SS Great Eastern” undertook to bridge the telecommunications between the United States and Europe.

Much later, it was the ship “Thalis Milissios”, a small steam-powered cable-laying ship, which was granted to Greece in 1947 and was used to restore telecommunications between the mainland and the islands.

As technology evolved at a rapid pace, the need for the creation of large telecommunications and energy submarine interconnections at an international level became increasingly urgent.

In this context, Asso.subsea – a company established in Greece – has managed to leave a global footprint, starring in the largest energy interconnection projects of islands, continents and offshore wind farms.

The company, which is located in Elefsis, has completed more than 200 major projects, with its investments exceeding 385 million euros in the last decade alone.

However, its history began almost half a century ago, in 1976, when it was founded as “United Divers S.A.”, offering professional diving services for ship repairs and cleaning.

As the president and CEO of Asso.subsea, Alexandros Tziotakis, explained to “N”, a few years later the company began to broaden its horizons, constantly investing in the upgrade of its equipment and services, so as to also undertake cable installation projects.

Since 1985, Asso.subsea has emerged as a leading contractor for all Greek cable interconnection projects, specializing in the installation, protection, repair and support of medium and high voltage submarine energy cables.

Initially, the company undertook domestic interconnection projects, which served as a “passport” for the international expansion of its activities.

The company remains committed to its plans for international expansion, technological innovation and the strengthening of its human resources in the coming period.

Equipment

With approximately 850 employees, almost exclusively Greek, the company constantly invests in the education, specialization and professional development of its people, ensuring a well-trained and experienced staff.

At the same time, it has adopted strict protocols and utilizes advanced technologies, setting high standards in the protection of employees, equipment and the environment, as safety is a non-negotiable priority.

This strategic approach ensures not only the efficiency of its operational activities but also the sustainability of the energy projects in which it participates, having now expanded its activities with branches in France, Germany, Denmark and the USA.