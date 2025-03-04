Minerva: Investing in the future of sustainability

Minerva has announced a significant collaboration with two renowned academic institutions, the Technical University of Crete and the Hellenic Mediterranean University, commemorating its 120th anniversary and reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and support for Greek agriculture.

As part of this collaboration, research will be conducted to provide farmers with tools to address the new conditions created by climate change.

Research based on two pillars

Specifically, the research will be developed around two pillars. First, the recording of the potential impacts of the climate crisis on olive oil production in Greece, and second, the proposal of sustainable agricultural practices that will help Greek producers adapt to the new climate conditions.

By implementing the research, Minerva aims to leverage the expertise and scientific knowledge of the two academic institutions, providing Greek farmers with tools and suggestions that will enhance their productivity and resilience to environmental challenges.

Vlachou: Roadmap for sustainable olive oil production

“On the occasion of completing 120 years of history, Minerva has agreed with the Technical University of Crete and the Hellenic Mediterranean University to implement a study in 2025, which reflects our fundamental values: the support of Greek agriculture and sustainable development,” Minerva CEO Katerina Vlachou noted on the occasion of the announcement of the study.

“Through this initiative, we aspire to contribute to the formation of a roadmap for sustainable olive oil production in our country, leveraging the know-how and scientific knowledge of the two specialized academic institutions,” emphasized Vlachou.