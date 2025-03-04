Acceleration of the Athens International Airport’s new investment program

In view of the strong growth in passenger traffic, the management of the Athens International Airport is proceeding with a strategic acceleration of the phases of the “Airport Expansion Program”, with the terminal expansion plan incorporating the 33MAP and 40MAP expansion phases.

The “Airport Expansion Program” is based on the Master Plan, which received approval from the Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (HCAA) on December 27, 2019 and provides for the gradual increase in the airport’s capacity up to 50 million passengers per year. The combination of the 2 phases, as AIA claims, will bring multiple benefits:

● Optimization of capacity (40 million passengers per year compared to 33 million passengers) with gradual implementation faster than the initial planning forecast,

● Acceleration of the development of “Non-Aviation Activities” areas (from 13,500 sq m now to 34,000 sq m, an increase of 150% compared to +60% in the initial plan), with improved passenger flows,

● Better level of services – with the timely implementation of optimized procedures for serving passengers and reducing disruptions during construction projects,

● Avoidance of work interruptions up to and including the expansion of 40MAP, allowing for construction and gradual implementation synergies,

● Gradual increase in capacity to serve the passengers, earlier than originally planned, to address the needs of passenger traffic.

According to the AIA, the acceleration of 33MAP and 40MAP is fully compliant with the Spatial Plan. A key feature is the further expansion of the main terminal building (MTB) and the satellite terminal building (STB), with a total increase in space by approximately 148,000 sq m. (+68%) to provide additional passenger handling facilities and boarding lounges, new aircraft parking spaces, expanded retail and restaurant areas, as well as the required modifications to the road network and other infrastructure.

The other parts of the “Airport Expansion Program”, which include the development of 32 aircraft parking spaces on the northern part of the runway and the new multi-storey car park, are continuing according to schedule, with their completion expected within the second quarter of 2027.