Aktor Group joins FTSE Large Cap; its valuation exceeds 1 billion euros

Aktor Group has been recently added to the FTSE Large Cap index with the 25 largest companies on the Greek stock market.

The valuation of the construction company already exceeds the psychological threshold of 1 billion euros, when a few years ago it barely exceeded 200 million euros.

The rapid progress, which began in the summer of 2022 and has already made Aktor Group the second strongest construction group (based on backlog) in Greece, is mainly credited to its chairman and CEO Alexandros Exarchou.

The next day for the Group, which is also active in the banking sector through his investment in Attica Bank, looks equally auspicious, with rumors already circulating in the market over “fresh” deals, which will add further value to the Group’s portfolio (especially in the Concessions sector).

Meanwhile, the Group’s investments are estimated to reach up to 2 billion euros by the end of the current decade, with the aim of leading Aktor Group to a turnover of 3.2 billion euros and a net profitability of 165 million euros annually.