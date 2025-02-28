How will EquiFund II work for SMEs?

EquiFund II will mobilize approximately 360-380 million euros to support small and medium-sized enterprises operating in the fields of life sciences – health and social innovation, according to estimates by the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

The management of EquiFund II, which comes as a continuation of the highly successful EquiFund activated within the framework of the 2014 – 2020 programming period, has been reassigned to the European Investment Fund (EIF) and what remains is the final selection of the funds that will participate. Therefore, as the ministry estimated, the submission of applications will “open” by the end of June at the latest.

The public funding of EquiFund II amounts to 200 million euros and comes from the operational program “Competitiveness 2021-2027.” However, the budget will increase as the funds (Intermediary Financial Institutions – FIUs) will also contribute funds, which, based on the estimates of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance, are estimated to amount to 80%-90% of the public funding.

EquiFund II funds will support innovative businesses operating in two promising sectors of the economy.