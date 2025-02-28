Ideal Holdings: Organic growth, strategic moves and targeted acquisitions

Organic growth, strategic moves as well as targeted acquisitions of companies with high resilience and growth potential, are the basis for a positive course for Ideal Holdings.

As the financial results of 2024 showed, the company recorded increased performance in all key financial figures, which allows the company’s management to speak of the successful implementation of its investment strategy.

According to Lambros Papakonstantinou, Chairman of the Board of Directors of IDEAL Holdings, “the high performance of our investments, during 2024, led to a significant increase in sizes and the continuation of our upward course, confirming expectations and at the same time highlighting our ability to identify and exploit investment opportunities with high growth potential.”

Papakonstantinou focused on the recent acquisitions of Ideal Holdings and the company’s next steps, saying that “the acquisition agreement of BARBA STATHIS is of particular importance to us. An acquisition that is a milestone, as it marks our entry into the food industry, a sector with stable growth and resilience to economic fluctuations and in line with our philosophy of investing in leading companies.

Our strategic goal remains to utilize the company’s available funds, to manage to capture our true value in the share price and to create long-term value for the companies themselves, employees, investors, shareholders and the country’s economy as a whole.”