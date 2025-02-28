Hundreds thousands of people demonstrate across Greece demanding justice for Tempi victims

Thousands of citizens are demonstrating across Greece on Friday, two years after the train tragedy in Tempi, where 57 people lost their lives demanding answers and justice.

Fifty-seven people were killed when a passenger train filled with students collided with a freight train on February 28, 2023, near Tempi in central Greece.

Early in the morning, people of all ages gathered at Syntagma Square, central Athens, and the surrounding roads in order to pay tribute to the 57 people killed on that day while rallies are also taking place in other major cities of the country.

Rallies commemorating the victims of the accident have also been organized in cities abroad, including Brussels, Rome, London and other capital cities.

On Thursday, the Hellenic Aviation and Railway Safety Investigation Agency presented a 180-page report on the tragic rail accident. The report focused on the causes that led to the tragedy and related to safety issues, human responsibilities and long-lasting weaknesses of the railway due to a lack of both funds and human resources.

Regarding the huge fireball, which went on to cause secondary fires, the report said the existing evidence made it impossible to determine what caused it, but that simulations and expert reports indicate the potential presence of an as-yet unknown fuel.