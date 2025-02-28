BoG: Private sector deposits decreased by 4.8 billion euros in January

Deposits placed by the private sector dropped by 4.787 billion euros in January 2025, compared with an increase of 5.592 billion euros in the previous month, according to the Bank of Greece.

Deposits

More specifically, deposits of households and private non-profit institutions fell by approximately 1 billion euros to 149.3 billion euros, compared to an increase of 2.493 billion euros in the previous month, while the annual rate of change increased to 3.1% from 2.4% in the previous month.

In January 2025, corporate deposits decreased by 3.785 billion euros, compared with an increase of 3.099 billion euros in the previous month; the annual growth rate decreased to 10.0% from 10.7% in the previous month. In particular, deposits from NFCs decreased by 3.843 billion, against an increase of 2.858 billion in the previous month. Deposits placed by insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased by 58 million, compared with an increase of 242 million in the previous month.

As a result, private sector deposits decreased by 4.8 billion euros in January 2025, compared to an increase of 5.592 billion in the previous month, while the annual growth rate increased to 4.8% from 4.4% in the previous month.

Credit to corporations

In January 2025, the monthly net flow of credit to corporations was negative by 1.424 billion euros, compared with a positive net flow of 2.895 billion euros in the previous month; the annual growth rate increased to 15.9% from 14.0% in the previous month.

In particular, the annual growth rate of credit to non-financial corporations (NFCs) increased to 15.9% from 13.8% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was negative by 876 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 2.005 billion euros in the previous month.

The annual growth rate of credit to insurance corporations and other financial intermediaries increased to 16.1% from 15.8% in the previous month; the monthly net flow was negative by 548 million euros, compared with a positive net flow of 891 million euros in the previous month.