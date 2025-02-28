Premia: New investments of 50 million euros in 2025

Premia Properties REIC is planning investments worth 50 million euros in 2025, of which approximately 17 million euros have already been implemented.

For the current year, it is estimated that the REIC’s total consolidated revenues will range between 34 million and 35 million, while correspondingly, a substantial increase in the Group’s operating profitability (Adjusted EBITDA) is expected, which is estimated to be between 22 million and 23 million euros.

The above was emphasized by the management of Premia, following the publication of the results of the previous financial year, adding: “We are working intensively on the following: first, in identifying the appropriate investments that are consistent with the strategy and required returns and second, in securing the necessary resources that will finance the development plan. In any case, we systematically monitor and evaluate the macroeconomic and financial data and conditions that are formed so that, if necessary, we can make the necessary adjustments.”

During the three-year period 2022-2024, Premia implemented an investment program of 270 million and managed to achieve the target of 500 million euros in portfolio value, having created a qualitative and diversified portfolio through complex transactions and strategic partnerships.

Specifically, its portfolio includes 61 properties and (471 thousand sq.m. of buildings under management) with the total investment value of 497.8 million, increased by 62% compared to 2023.

The gross yield of income properties is 7.2% and the weighted average lease term (WALT) is 9.9 years as of 31.12.2024.

In 2024, it recorded an 18% increase in revenue to 22.4 million euros and an 18% increase in operating profitability (Adjusted EBITDA) to 14.1 million euros.