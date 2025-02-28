Greek shipowners invest in new containerships

The rekindling of Greek shipowners’ investment interest in containerships is reflected in the series of new orders.

Despite the sluggish start and the reduced dependence of many liners on charters, recent data from shipbrokers indicate an increase in demand for new capacity in the Greek-owned fleet.

Among the companies that added new ships to their order book is Danaos, which has been “running” a shipbuilding program for 22 containerships over the past four years, of which seven have been delivered.

According to a recent report by the Xclusiv shipping brokerage, the Greek company signed an agreement a few days ago, worth 210 million dollars, with Huangpu Wenchong shipyards for the construction of two more boxships (capacity 9,200 TEUs), which are expected to be delivered within 2027.

At the same time, TMS is also increasing its orderbook, which has placed a new order for ten container ships, each with a capacity of 11,400 TEUs.

As reported by Xclusiv, an agreement was also signed for the construction of 4+4 containerships of 21,700 TEUs. The ships will be dual-fuel and LNG-powered and their delivery from the Chinese shipyard Zhoushan Changhong is expected to take place between 2027 and 2029.

Other Greek shipowners are also showing confidence in the revival of the sector, such as the US-listed Navios, which is constantly expanding its fleet.

In particular, in the container ship sector, Navios’ order book includes two 7,700 TEU ships and four 7,900 TEU ships.

Deliveries are set between 2025 and 2027, while all ships are reportedly committed to long-term charters at attractive prices.

Euroseas also remains active, with a fleet of 22 container ships.

Last month, the company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, delivered two new containerships, each with a carrying capacity of 2,800 TEUs.

The two ships are part of the company’s shipbuilding program, which includes a total of nine boxships, while Euroseas’ fleet will consist of 27 ships with a total carrying capacity of 86,873 TEUs in 2027.

Market trend

The containership charter market recorded a decline in the first eight weeks of the year, with the Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) recording losses of more than 25%.

According to shipping brokerage Braemar, the uncertainty over developments in the Red Sea and the tariff front has not yet left an imprint on the orderbook, as new orders continue at a rapid pace and so far this year 40 ships or 393,000 TEUs have been ordered, with a focus on very large ships (ULCS).