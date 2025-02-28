Theodorikakos: Strengthening economic cooperation with Bulgaria

Development Minister Takis Theodorikakos held a series of bilateral meetings with Bulgarian officials during the Business Forum organized by the Bulgarian-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sofia.

The participants raised issues concerning the interconnectivity of the two countries, the promotion of trans-European energy, the industrial, transport and communications networks while securing more EU resources and cooperation in addressing the new major challenges, the climate and energy crisis as well as price increases.

The Minister of Development stated in his speech that this event builds bridges between the business communities of the two countries and lays the foundations for bilateral intergovernmental agreements and business partnerships with mutual benefits.

“Greece and Bulgaria are two neighboring countries that have much in common. With deep historical, cultural and geostrategic relations and above all with common interests, visions and values for our two peoples. We are the closest neighbors, EU and NATO member states,” he emphasized.

Theodorikakos underlined that “in light of new global developments, they must further enhance their cooperation and expand the presence of the EU in SE Europe. To take the lead in the Balkans and jointly play an important role in the next enlargement to the Western Balkans and in the EU’s relations with Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia within the framework of their European perspective.”

He also pointed out that “they are called upon to cooperate even more closely in the fields of defense, migration and energy in order to promote the energy interconnection of their networks, their energy storage capacity, the promotion of joint energy projects of common interest in the production of energy from RES and hydrogen, in order to further strengthen our strategic relationship in trade and investment partnerships.”

Favorable prospects in many sectors of the economy

2025 could be a milestone that will mark a new dynamic and more favorable prospects in many sectors of the economy of both countries, the Greek minister underlined. “Tourism is growing spectacularly while the crucial cooperation in energy, transport and new technologies along with investments will positively boost the quality of life of residents on both sides,” he emphasized.

Theodorikakos underlined the new reality that has taken shape since January 1 with the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Agreement and the new large borderless market created among Greece, Bulgaria and Romania, connecting the Mediterranean, the Aegean and the Black Sea.

“We will also unreservedly support Bulgaria’s accession to the euro zone,” the Minister of Development noted, referring to the favorable conditions that are being created for the increase in road arrivals, the transnational cooperation in trade, industry, culture, tourism, the drastic reduction in bureaucratic obstacles and costs for businesses in both countries.

“Our closer cooperation will create new business opportunities, while at the same time promoting stability and the well-being of citizens in a region that has very significant growth potential. Together we can guarantee a region with greater cross-border security, more opportunities, growth and prosperity for the citizens of both countries,” Theodorikakos concluded.