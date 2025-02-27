Korkidis to Naftemporiki TV: The goal is to optimize the use of all business parks

The aim is to maximize the use of all business parks, the president of the Piraeus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Vassilis Korkidis, said in an interview with Naftemporiki TV.

“We need to create the appropriate environment so that manufacturing companies and industries can operate competitively and show their extroversion,” Korkidis underlined.

He added that “we need to see which business parks have development prospects and the ability to improve their infrastructure, because in this way businesses will also be able to develop.”

“The goal is to utilize all business parks,” he commented.

Regarding financing, he noted: “We are trying to gain access to financing through the EU.”

Finally, Korkidis referred to the green transition: “We are trying to address the different transition paths. Not every business follows the same path to achieve the green transition. What we need is to establish guidelines for each activity, so that it can be done in real time and in the right way.”