Greece to a standstill on Friday in memory of the victims of the Tempi tragedy

A 24-hour nationwide strike will paralyze Greece on February 28, with hundreds of rallies and protests taking place throughout the country to mark the second anniversary of the Tempi train tragedy.

It is expected to be one of the largest mobilizations, with broad participation from trade unions, including the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE) and the Civil Servants’ Confederation (ADEDY), professional associations, and citizens.

Public transport services across the country will be affected. Metro, tram, and electric railway services will operate only between 9:00 am and 5:00 pm to facilitate demonstrators, while buses, trolleybuses, and suburban trains will be halted for the day. Hellenic Train and TRAINOSE have suspended all routes, including suburban railway services. Taxis will also join the action. Air traffic controllers will strike, leading to modifications or cancellation of flights. Ferries will also remain docked as the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation joins the strike.

Lawyers will abstain from their duties and many stores, cafes and restaurants will remain closed in a tribute to the victims. Schools and universities will also be affected as well as the operation of hospitals.

The Tempi accident was the deadliest rail disaster in Greek history where 57 people, mainly students, lost their lives from the train collision.

Meanwhile, all eyes are turned on the finding of the National Organization for the Investigation of Air and Rail Accidents (EODASAM) on the accident in Tempi to be presented on Thursday. The organization along with the experts of the European Railway Agency will demonstrate the protocol violations on the night of the tragedy, but also the systemic problems and deficiencies of the Greek railways.