German Ambassador: We have a long-lasting relationship with Greece

“I expect our relations to become even closer and I hope to see it very soon. When we talk to a country that is not doing well, we say ‘look how the Greeks managed!’” German Ambassador Andreas Kindle underlined at the 3rd Forum for Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, which is taking place in Alexandroupolis.

“We have a long-lasting relationship with Greece,” said the Ambassador. “I know that Friedrich Merz and the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis have a friendly relationship, after all, they come from the same political group,” he added.

“The EU-US partnership as we knew it is over”

Regarding Germany’s and the EU’s relations with the US, the German ambassador has made it clear that “the EU-US partnership as we knew it is over,” a fact that was reflected in the UN votes on Ukraine. It is clear how much this EU partnership with the other side of the Atlantic has broken down, he said, adding, however, that this relationship, although very different now, is important to be maintained, “no matter how difficult it is.”

“We need a more united and strengthened Europe and we have been working towards this for some time,” he noted, while admitting that internal reforms are needed in the EU.

Regarding European defense, he stated that “discussions on European strengthening within NATO or an EU with military solidarity are something that is also foreseen by the EU Treaty” and commented that closer cooperation in defense and security is something that “we will see in the coming years.”

Calm waters

Regarding Greek-Turkish relations, Andreas Kindle said that “it is the right move to have calm waters and to have a timetable for cooperation with the Turkish government. This benefits the islands of the eastern Aegean.”

“We believe that the Greece-Turkey talks are going well,” he concluded.