Hellenic Public Properties sign strategic deal with D-Marin for Marina Zeas

The Hellenic Public Properties, a subsidiary of the Superfund, has entered into a significant business agreement regarding the sale of its participation in Marina Zeas S.A. (25%) to the majority shareholder D Marinas Hellas Sole Proprietorship S.A.

The agreement also includes an increase of approximately 40% in the annual fixed rent paid by the lessee Marina Zeas S.A. to the Hellenic Public Properties for the concession of the marina.

The agreement is aligned with the Hellenic Public Properties’ strategic objectives for the optimal development and management of its real estate portfolio and ensures a significant increase in its revenues through the liquidation of a minority stake. Furthermore, D Marinas Hellas’ investment will contribute to the continuous strengthening and modernization of Marina Zeas, a leading marina in Attica.

Iro Hadjigeorgiou, CEO of the Hellenic Public Properties’, stated after the signing of the agreement: “This agreement is fully aligned with our strategic vision to maximize the value of the properties, towards long-term and sustainable profitability. It marks a key milestone, bringing significant benefits to all shareholders, while substantially increasing the value of our portfolio.”