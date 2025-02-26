Logo Image

ThPA: First port in the EU with pilot monitoring of ship air emissions within the framework of HELMEPA’s METAVASEA

Through this one-year pilot program, Thessaloniki is setting a new regional benchmark for sustainability, providing critical data on value chain gas emissions (Scope 3) and enabling targeted, data-driven measures

In a major milestone for the decarbonization of shipping, the Port of Thessaloniki (ThPA) becomes the first port in the European Union and the Mediterranean to integrate RightShip’s Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP), as part of the METAVASEA project, coordinated by HELMEPA, with the support of the British non-profit foundation Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

Through this one-year pilot program, Thessaloniki is setting a new regional benchmark for sustainability, providing critical data on value chain gas emissions (Scope 3) and enabling targeted, data-driven measures. This pioneering initiative significantly advances the monitoring of gas emissions, enabling ports and shipping operators to monitor and reduce their environmental footprint.

“At ThPA S.A., sustainability is at the heart of our strategy. The pilot implementation of the MEP program strengthens our role in setting new standards in the port industry. By monitoring and measuring the emissions of the value chain from incoming ships, we gain valuable information on the environmental footprint of this activity, allowing targeted actions that support greener practices in the shipping industry. In addition to our role as a port, we actively participate in the community, ensuring that our business practices are aligned with the principles of environmental, social and corporate governance. This initiative supports our continuous progress in preserving the environment in the region we serve, creating social added value,” said Athanasios Liagos, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of ThPA S.A.

“HELMEPA coordinates the METAVASEA program, a collective initiative of shipping stakeholders to promote decarbonization in the Eastern Mediterranean. The initiative strengthens the efforts of the sector, assesses readiness for the use of new fuels, and identifies key challenges to improve operational efficiency in ports and shipping,” said Olga Stavropoulou, Director General of HELMEPA.

