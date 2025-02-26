Hellas Gold: 2.47 million euros in social investment programs

Hellas Gold has completed its social investment plan for 2024 in the region of NE Chalkidiki, which includes 130 projects and social actions worth 2.47 million euros.

This is an action plan that strengthens the company’s area of activity, as 90% of the investments, i.e. 2.2 million euros, were invested exclusively in projects and actions within the boundaries of the Municipality of Aristotelis.

These investments are part of Hellas Gold’s flagship social investment program of 80 million euros, which extends over a 25-year period. The plan’s implementation strategy is based on specific pillars that have emerged following consultation with the local community so that they are governed by transparency and, above all, to respond to the needs and expectations of social partners.

Where the projects focus

The projects and actions implemented by Hellas Gold in 2024 focused on environmental protection, the development of local infrastructure, the support of education and the new generation, the strengthening of health structures and services and the promotion of equality and inclusion, in full alignment with the five main strategic pillars in which the company invests.

In addition to social investments, Hellas Gold supported last year the Municipality of Aristotelis with 5 million euros from mining fees for the 2023 activity, an amount that is expected to increase in the coming years, following the start of commercial production of the Skouries project.

In the context of the Corporate Responsibility Program report for 2024, the Director of Communication and Corporate Affairs of Hellas Gold, Erika Xirouhaki, stated: “Our course is inextricably linked to the prosperity of the region where we operate. In this context, as Hellas Gold, we support the local community with important projects and actions and we are committed to continuing to create added value, enhancing the quality of life, protecting the environment and offering development opportunities for all.”