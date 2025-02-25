Olympia Group -VNK Capital transfer part of their participation in Lamda Development

Olympia Group and VNK Capital plan to focus on new investment initiatives, according to their announcement after the decision to reduce their participation in Lamda Development, through their joint investment scheme Voxcove Holdings Ltd.

They added that the scheme continues to have faith in Lamda Development’s strategy, the vision and the dynamics of the The Ellinikon project, maintaining a high percentage of participation in the company. It welcomes new investors who believe in Lamda’s investment prospects.

More specifically, through Voxcove Holdings Ltd, the two parties transferred 3.26% of Lamda Development, thus reducing their participation to 6.74%. The sale process was undertaken by a large international investment bank and a leading Greek brokerage firm. The buyers of the shares are international institutional investors.

Both Olympia Group and VNK Capital clarified that the guiding principle of their next moves is their dedication to promoting investments that contribute to sustainable development and the general progress of the economy.

At the same time, they noted that they participated consistently and steadily in Lamda Development, expressing confidence and practically supporting the implementation of one of the most emblematic projects in our country, The Ellinikon, recognizing its dynamic and strategic importance for the development of Greece.